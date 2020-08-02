Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): As many as seven people including, Army, Navy personnel and civilians tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Rakesh Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra said.

He also said that a total of five army personnel have recovered today.

"Five army personnel have recovered today. Three of them were admitted at MH Yol and the remaining two were at MH Pathankot -all of them have tested negative for COVID-19 and are being discharged with advise of home isolation for next 7 days," Prajapati said.

Meanwhile, of the seven positive people, four of them are being shifted to Military Hospital Palampur, two have been shifted to Dedicated Covid Care Centres, Baijnath and another was shifted to Military Hospital, Pathankot.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Health Department, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 2,654.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1,117 cases. (ANI)

