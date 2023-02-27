Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has topped the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) PRAGATI ranking for January with a score of 99.77, the state police said in a release.

Uttar Pradesh bagged the second spot with a score of 99.01, followed by Gujarat with 97.08 marks, Delhi with 96.72 and Haryana with 96.40, it said.

Also Read | Gangok, Sikkim | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Attends a Post-union Budget … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The CCTNS is a central government-funded Mission Mode Project which aims to create a comprehensive and integrated e-system for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of policing at all levels and especially at the police station level.

The CCTNS is successfully operational at 246 sites, including police stations and offices of superintendents of police. Manual registration of FIRs has stopped in the state and all FIRs are being registered electronically in CCTNS at all police stations. Charge sheets of cases are also being filed electronically, the release said.

Also Read | Dr Dharavathi Preethi Death Case: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Says 'Will Not Spare Guilty'.

"We have achieved this milestone by moving ahead of many advanced states which were till now dominating the all-India CCTNS performance," a spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh Police said.

Himachal met all the parameters and maintained its top position. The Himachal Pradesh Police has ranked first among the hilly and northeastern states for three years in a row since 2020.

To decide the CCTNS project implementation performance ranking of states and union territories, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau have set pre-decided parameters in PRAGATI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)