Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, RS Bali, announced a significant initiative by the state government aimed at empowering single and widowed women through housing grants.

In the ongoing financial year, the government has earmarked a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the construction of houses, benefiting a total of 7,000 women.

Bali emphasised the importance of providing financial assistance to women in order to facilitate their progress and self-reliance. He highlighted the commitment of the Rural Development Department to implement various programmes and schemes designed to create self-employment opportunities for women.

In addition to the housing grants, Bali outlined plans to reinforce self-help groups and facilitate the marketing of products created by women. The establishment of Unity Mall is part of this initiative, and an action plan has been developed to leverage the Apna Kangra App for selling products.

Efforts towards women's empowerment are being intensified under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. RS Bali commended the state government's commitment to delivering public welfare schemes that directly benefit citizens.

Highlighting some of the successful initiatives, Bali mentioned the adoption of 4,000 orphan children as Children of the State, demonstrating the government's dedication to their care, education, and self-reliance until the age of 27.

The implementation of the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, the country's first law of its kind, is a testament to the government's focus on social welfare.

Furthermore, the state government has introduced the Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Student Loan Scheme, offering loans up to Rs 20 lakh at a nominal one percent interest rate to support students pursuing higher education.

Bali expressed optimism about the positive impact of these initiatives on the lives of women and the overall welfare of the state's residents. (ANI)

