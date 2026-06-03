India News | Himachal Pradesh: Traffic Chaos Hits Shimla as Advodcates's Road Blockade Triggers Massive Congestion, Commuters Left Stranded

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Hundreds of commuters faced severe inconvenience in Shimla on Tuesday after a road blockade by advocates over an entry-related issue triggered massive traffic congestion across key parts of the city, leaving residents, students and motorists stranded for hours.

The protest, which led to the disruption of vehicular movement near Chhota Shimla and adjoining areas, coincided with the ongoing peak tourist season, further aggravating congestion in the hill town already grappling with increasing traffic pressure.

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Speaking to ANI, resident Sonal Sharma said the traffic jam had significantly affected daily commuters.

"I am standing at the toll area and need to reach Sanjauli, which is only about four kilometres from here. I came to know that advocates have gone on strike in Chhota Shimla over some challan-related issues. Such situations are quite common in Shimla because protests are often held near the Secretariat," she said.

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Sharma said the ongoing tourist season had added to the traffic burden.

"It is peak summer season, and there are a lot of tourists. Traffic gets diverted, buses get delayed and we have been waiting for nearly 10 to 15 minutes for a bus. Congestion is a major problem for Shimla because the city was designed for a limited population, but both population and tourism have expanded rapidly," she told ANI.

School taxi driver Amit Kumar expressed concern over the plight of children stranded in vehicles due to the traffic blockade.

"School got over at 1:20 pm, and our vehicle has been stuck since around 1:30 pm. There are 22 children in the vehicle and their parents are constantly calling and asking when they will reach home. At this hour many children would normally have reached home already," he said.

Kumar urged the administration to ensure that school vehicles are not affected during such protests.

"The administration should think about this. At least school vehicles carrying children should not be stopped in such situations," he added.

Another local resident, Kajal, said commuters were facing immense hardship due to the disruption.

"We are facing a lot of problems because of the traffic jam. We had to change buses and travel through different routes, but still could not find proper transport. Now I am walking with my child because of the traffic situation," she told ANI.

She attributed the congestion to the advocates' strike and said the disruption had made travel extremely difficult for residents. The traffic snarls led to long queues of vehicles on several roads, causing delays for office-goers, students and tourists. Authorities were making efforts to regulate traffic and clear congestion in affected areas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)