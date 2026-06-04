India News | Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh Meets Newly Elected Panchayati Raj Institution Representatives, Urges Development

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said the state government would work closely with newly elected Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives across political affiliations to accelerate grassroots development and ensure that local issues are addressed promptly.

Speaking to ANI after meeting newly elected PRI representatives, including village panchayat pradhans, panchayat samiti members and zila parishad members in Shimla, Singh said the interaction was aimed at strengthening communication with elected representatives and understanding their developmental priorities.

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"This is the beauty of democracy in Himachal Pradesh. Our effort has always been to maintain direct contact with all elected representatives, whether they are panchayat samiti members, panchayat pradhans or zila parishad members. Some among them may belong to different political ideologies, but our effort is to meet everyone, listen to their concerns and work together for the development of their respective areas," Singh said.

Emphasising the need to rise above political differences in matters of development, Singh said the two-day programme was organised to facilitate interaction among representatives from different regions of the state.

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"I have always believed in taking development work forward above partisan politics. That is why we organised this two-day programme so that elected representatives from different regions can come together and interact. It is encouraging to see many young pradhans and young zila parishad members being elected this time. I am confident they will do excellent work in the coming years, and we will extend full cooperation to them," he added.

The minister said he intends to increase his outreach to rural areas and personally monitor development works at the grassroots level.

"In the coming days, I will personally visit every region and every panchayat. Development projects that are underway will be given greater momentum. Wherever there are shortcomings or problems, those issues will be heard and addressed. A new team has come forward with new energy, and we congratulate all of them. Together we will ensure that development works, which may have slowed down due to the elections, regain momentum," he said.

On the Himachal Pradesh government's decision regarding reservation of mayoral posts in municipal corporations, Singh termed it an administrative matter based on the roster system.

"There is nothing unusual in this. It is decided according to the roster system. Sometimes a post is reserved for women, sometimes for other categories, and sometimes it is kept open. It appears that the decision to keep these positions unreserved has been taken as per the roster. This is a normal administrative process and keeps changing from time to time," he said.

Welcoming the revival of border trade through the Shipki La pass, Singh described it as a historic initiative with deep roots in Himachal Pradesh's heritage.

"This is a welcome step. Shipki La has a rich historical legacy. Our ancestors initiated this trade centuries ago. During the era of the former Bushahr princely state, Maharaja Kehri Singh promoted trade through this route and established the Namgia fair. Traders from Central Asia, Tibet, Ambala and Delhi used to participate, and commodities such as dry fruits and other goods were exchanged. This tradition continued for centuries," he said.

"Although the trade became localised for some time, both the Central and State governments have made efforts to revive it. Since geopolitical circumstances have changed and Tibet is now under Chinese administration, trade is being resumed with China through the Shipki La route. We welcome this initiative. China is a major economy, and stronger trade relations can help create normalcy and reduce tensions along the border. Greater trade and economic engagement can contribute positively to bilateral relations," Singh added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)