Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) Light rains occurred at a few places in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, while the monsoon remained weak in the last 24 hours in the state.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department also issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday for the state.

The MeT centre Shimla forecast rains in the state till August 24, however, it issued yellow weather warning for August 19 and 20.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

The maximum temperature was one to two degrees above normal with the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative Keylong at 15 degrees Celsius, he added.

