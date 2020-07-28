Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 cases stand at 2,282, said the state health department on Tuesday.

Out of the total cases, 1,224 patients have recovered and there are 1,029 active cases in the state.

12 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the state, as of Tuesday while 15 patients have been migrated out of the state.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.

With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country has gone up to 33,425. (ANI)

