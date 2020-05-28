India News | Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 Cases Stand at 251; Total 30,864 People Tested Till May 26

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): With 177 active COVID-19 cases, the tally of total cases for the state stands at 251 on Wednesday, as per the Department of Health and Welfare, Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 65 patients have recovered while there have been five deaths so far.

As per the data shared by the State Health Department, Himachal Pradesh had tested 30,864 people for coronavirus till May 26. Out of which, 29,357 cases have been found negative while the results for 1,256 samples are awaited.

The maximum number of people, at 438, have been tested for COVID-19 in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra. (ANI)

