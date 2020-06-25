Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh reached 807, as per the information provided by the State Health Department on Thursday.

Out of the 807 coronavirus cases, 319 cases are active, 468 patients were cured while seven people have died so far, said the health department.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday.

The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

