Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 839 in Himachal Pradesh, of which 345 cases are active, said state health department.

As per the state health department, seven people have died due to lethal infection.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Reach 73,780 After 3,390 More People Test Positive For COVID-19, Death Toll Mounts to 2,429.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday reached 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 418 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll reaches 14,894.

Also Read | 2020 Honda City BS6 Bookings Officially Now Open at Rs 21,000; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,86,514 are active and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)