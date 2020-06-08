India News | Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 415 with 3 New Cases

Shimla, Jun 8 (PTI) Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 415.

Solan district reported two cases, while Sirmaur one, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Also Read | Delhi Hospitals Can't Deny Treatment to Residents of Other States: L-G Anil Baijal Overrules CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Four people recovered from the disease, two in Solan and one each in Sirmaur and Hamirpur district, taking the number of recoveries to 226.

The number of active cases in the hill state stands at 183 and fatalities at six.

Also Read | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress, Says â€˜While Some Parties Confined to Family Frame, BJP an All-Embracing Familyâ€™.

The deaths include that of a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh since March 15. She died at PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 54, followed by 49 in Kangra, 16 in Solan, 14 in Chamba, 13 in Una, 10 each in Bilaspur and Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, four in Shimla, three in Kullu, and two in Kinnaur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)