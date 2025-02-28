Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Torrential rains have caused flooding and landslides in lower areas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. In several areas of the district, roads have been blocked, and vehicles have been trapped or swept away in flash floods.

In several areas, electricity and drinking water services are not available, and traffic has been halted. The administration has issued an alert to people living near the rivers and drains.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S Ravish has appealed to people to remain indoors till the water level goes down. "Many link roads and main road on the left bank are blocked due to rains since last 15-16 hours. I request the public to remain where they are as the water level has also increased in rivers and nalas. Due to sudden landslides, water flow in the river can increase. Work is underway to restore electricity in Manali and Kullu. There is a report of one-feet snow in Manali. Educational institutions in the district are closed today due to heavy rain. The main national highway from Jalori side is closed."

Executive Officer of Kullu Municipal Council Anubhav Sharma said that infomation of landslides have been recieved from several places.

The Akhara area has been blocked and a road leading to the Sultanpur Palace had got blocked due to flooding, he said.

"We have received information about landslides in multiple places. Work is ongoing on the blockage in the Akhara area... The road that goes to Sultanpur Palace is also blocked... Then, we will tackle the landslides on the meat market road and the Lug Valley Chowk. PWD is handling the area in Gandhinagar. Afterwards, we will deal with a blockage behind the Silvermoon Hotel...", the Anubhav Sharma said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Kullu Municipal Council President Gopal Krishan Mahant said that a landslide occured around 7 am due to which the drains were blocked, and the water was diverted to the Gandhinagar and Shastrinagar markets, causing heavy losses.

"The flash flood started around 7 am in drains (in Kullu district), which blocked the drain, diverting the water to Gandhinagar and Shastrinagar markets causing heavy losses", he said. On Thursday, the Meterological Centre in Shimla issued an alert for heavy rain and snowfall in many parts of Himcachal Pradesh, including in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. (ANI)

