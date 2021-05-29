Shimla, May 29 (PTI) Thirty more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, pushing the toll to 3,070, while the infection count climbed to 1,88,604 with 1,262 fresh cases, an official said on Saturday.

According to the state health department, there are 16,989 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The recovery count rose to 1,68,524 with 3,070 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said.

