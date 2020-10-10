Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported three more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 244, while 267 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,245.

Deaths were reported from Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu, the health department data showed.

Kangra has so far reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 53 in Shimla, 35 in Solan, 28 in Mandi, 16 in Sirmaur, 15 in Kullu, 14 in Una, 12 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, five in Bilaspur, four in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

A total of 400 patients recuperated from the disease on Saturday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,261. Seventeen people have migrated out of the state, the health department said.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 2,718 active COVID-19 cases.

