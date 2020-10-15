Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported five more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 256, while 295 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 18,304 on Thursday, according to the Health department data.

Three deaths were reported from Kullu, while one each from Kangra and Hamirpur, the data showed.

According to officials, 56 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Kangra so far, followed by 54 in Shimla, 36 in Solan, 30 in Mandi, 18 in Kullu, 16 in Sirmaur, 15 in Una, 12 in Chamba, 9 in Hamirpur, 5 in Bilaspur, 4 in Kinnaur and 1 in Lahaul-Spiti.

A total of 153 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,370, the Health department said.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 2,654 active COVID-19 cases, it said. PTI DJI

