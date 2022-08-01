Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 859 new COVID-19 infections on Monday pushing the state's case tally to 3,00,380, officials said.

With three men succumbing to the disease in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts, the death toll in the state rose to 4,144, they said.

Also Read | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key to Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 5,572.

On Monday, 4,941 samples were taken for testing and 859 of them have been tested positive for Covid.

Also Read | Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Supreme Court Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Cost on Petitioner Seeking Alternate Direction.

As many as 838 people have recuperated from the disease taking the number of recoveries to 2,90,644.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)