Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 145, while 136 fresh cases took the state tally to 13,192.

Six deaths were reported from Kangra and one each from Shimla, Kullu and Chamba, according to the data provided by state health department this evening.

Kangra has so far reported 37 deaths, Solan and Shimla 24 each, Mandi 20, Una 10, Sirmaur nine, Chamba eight, Hamirpur six, Kullu five and Kinnaur and Bilaspur one each.

A total of 236 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,173, while 20 people have migrated out of the state.

Currently, there are 3,849 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

