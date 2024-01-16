Mandi, January 16: The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has rescued a man trapped inside a truck that had fallen in Pandoh Dam. A Himachal Pradesh police release on Tuesday said that the Police Control Room in Mandi received information about a truck, which had two-three people, has been stuck outside the water in the dam. NDRF Daring Rescue Operation in Himachal Pradesh Videos: NDRF Personnel Risk Their Lives, Rescue 11 People Stuck in Beas River After Incessant Rainfall in Chharudu and Nagwain Villages.

After receiving the information, an SDRF team headed by Inspector Man Singh, left for the site to carry out the rescue operation. The release said that the team found that the truck "had fallen" in Pandoh Dam. While two of its occupants fell on the roadside, one got struck and fell about 500 feet along with the vehicle and got serious injuries. Himachal Pradesh Bank Robbery: Masked Man Carrying Bomb Enters Private Bank in Sikar, Loots Rs 24 Lakh.

The SDRF team, along with the local police and fire services, rescued the injured person and shifted the victim to Mandi district hospital for further treatment. "All persons are safe," the release said. It said Himachal Pradesh SDRF has consistently demonstrated its capability in saving precious lives, livestock, and citizen properties and is emerging at the forefront of emergency response in Himachal Pradesh.

