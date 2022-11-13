Visual from the polling station in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 (PhotoANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 73.23 per cent in the assembly polls on Saturday, according to latest data from the Election Commission.

Solan recorded the highest voter turnout with 76.82 per cent of the voters exercising their franchise. Shimla logged voter turnout of 69.88 per cent, according to the latest data.

Also Read | Telangana College Ragging: 10 Students Beaten Junior, Forced Him To Chant Religious Slogans; Booked for Attempt to Murder After Video Goes Viral.

Una recorded 76.69 per cent voting percentage followed by Kullu with 76.15 per cent.

Polling began at 8 am on Saturday to elect members of assembly. The polling concluded at 5 pm.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Telecast Details: Where and When to Watch Football Tournament Matches on TV and Online.

BJP and the Congress have for several decades come to power in the hill state for alternate terms.

The BJP is hopeful of bucking the trend and ran an extensive campaign in the hill state to highlight the performance of central and state governments.

The Congress is hopeful of returning to power on the basis of its "guarantees" to the people of the state.

The state has 68 assembly seats and results will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)