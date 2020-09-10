Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Thursday expunged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's remarks made during a debate on coronavirus on Wednesday.

The chief minister made the remarks while replying to a discussion on an adjournment motion moved by the Congress in the state Assembly.

Also Read | Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Says Tourists Can Visit The Union Territory With COVID-19 Negative Test Report.

As proceedings of the fourth day of the ongoing monsoon session started on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri raised the issue and urged the Speaker to expunge the remarks made by the chief minister.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said he will look into the record and if any unparliamentary word found, it will be expunged. Later, he expunged the chief minister's comments.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar's Iran Visits: Chabahar Projects Discussed During Visits, Says Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier responding to Agnihotri's objection, the chief minister said his intention was not to hurt the sentiments of the opposition.

The CM said he was replying on a serious matter in the House on Wednesday but the opposition kept interrupting him by raising slogans.

Thakur said if opposition members have their sentiments, then the ruling party MLAs have theirs too. He said both sides should keep tabs on their words.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)