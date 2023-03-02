Hamirpur, Mar 2 (PTI) Police on Thursday evening said they recovered a suspicious balloon in Kankari Chowki village here.

Some passersby saw the airplane shaped balloon entangled on a tree and immediately alerted the police, they said.

The white and purple colour balloon had something written in Urdu and Emirates in English. It also had symbols of moon and star, police said.

A team of Sadar police station reached the spot and took possession of the object. It was not clear from where it had come, an official spokesman said, adding investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)