Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on Monday cancelled the tender process for a Rs 786-crore round-the-clock water supply project to the city, amid allegations of irregularities.

The SJPNL's board of directors cited "technical reasons" for cancelling the process and also decided to invite fresh tenders after seeking clearance from the Election Commission as the model code of conduct is still in force in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

Also Read | Gender Dysphoria: UP Woman Undergoes Phalloplasty in Delhi To Change Sex and Become a Man.

The code is in effect as assembly elections were held in the state on November 12 and results will be announced on December 8.

The board, which met here, was also informed that residents of Shimla are getting daily water supply for the past one month due to better water management, the officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai Electricity Bill Scam: Two Held From Jharkhand's Ranchi for Duping People With Fake Power Bill, Supply Disruption Message.

The round-the-clock water supply project was slated for completion in 2025 but the cancellation of the Rs 783-crore tender process for the first phase is likely delay the project, they said. This is part of a World Bank-funded project costing around Rs 1,800 crore and will be completed in three phases.

Former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan and deputy mayor Tikender Panwar had alleged irregularities in award of the tender and had urged Chief Secretary RD Dhiman to call fresh tenders for the water supply project.

The first phase encompasses 24-hour water supply to Shimla, the second phase will have bulk water supply from the Sutlej river to Shimla town while the third phase, includes extension of sewerage services to areas within the periphery of the municipal corporation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)