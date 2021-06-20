Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government will organise a massive COVID vaccination drive for the beneficiaries of 18-44 years of age group from Monday, said officials.

As per the State strategy, the vaccination of healthcare workers, frontline workers, state prioritised groups and persons of more than 45 years of age with the first or second dose of vaccine shall be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

People of 18-44 years of age not belonging to the group of healthcare workers, frontline workers or the state prioritized groups would be able to take their jab on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the state government, the number of eligible beneficiaries in the 18-44 years of age category in Himachal Pradesh for the COVID vaccine is around 55 lakh. The State has already vaccinated around 42 per cent of the eligible population with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be 809 vaccination centres in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and out of these, 724 centres will be in the rural areas whereas 85 centres in the urban area.

The state government has targeted approx 1 lakh eligible beneficiaries in the 18-44 years of age category to be vaccinated on Monday.

COVID vaccination will be available free of cost at all the government vaccination centres. However, private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over the price fixed by the vaccine manufacturers, said the state government release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)