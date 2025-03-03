Rohtak (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Amid the ongoing uproar over the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, Savita, the mother of the deceased victim, on Monday expressed her dissatisfaction over police action while demanding the death penalty for the accused.

She warned that she would die by suicide if the accused, Sachin, was not awarded the death penalty.

Expressing dissatisfaction over police action in the case, she urged the administration to investigate the "main reason" for her daughter's death.

"The main reason should be told to us. I am not satisfied with the police's actions. I want him (accused) to get the death penalty. If the accused is not given the death penalty, I will commit suicide, and the Haryana government and administration will be responsible for this," Savita Narwal told ANI.

The mother also refuted the claims that her late daughter was "friends" with the accused, saying that Himani was a leader who stayed connected to people. Savita said that the accused was trying to cook up stories to save himself.

"My daughter did not have close friendships with anyone. She was a leader, and she used to stay connected. He (the accused) was making up stories to save himself. I want the administration to tell me why my daughter was killed. Money cannot be the reason. If he (accused) killed her, then how can he be her friend?" Savita added.

Her remarks come after ADGP Rohtak Range Krishan Kumar Rao said, "Accused Sachin, who runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar, has been arrested. The accused and the deceased had met through social media, and he used to visit her house. She used to stay alone in Vijay Nagar Rohtak. On February 27, he came to her house, and they had a fight over something, and he killed her with the help of a mobile charger cable."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Grover said, "We are saddened by this incident. The accused should get the harshest punishment. A person who kills daughters and girls in this manner should be hanged. Society will not tolerate this, and the law will not forgive him... If the family has any demand, I will raise this issue before the government."

Following the arrest of one person in connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found inside a suitcase in Rohtak, police on Monday said that they will take the remand of the accused and, after interrogation of the accused, will be done to ascertain details of the crime.

On March 2, the Haryana Police arrested one accused in connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal.

Earlier today, the police said they had arrested Sachin from Delhi. "The accused was already married. His family was not aware of the deceased," ADGP Rohtak Range said.

Following the arrest, the brother of the deceased on Monday demanded the death penalty for the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Himani Narwal's brother, Jatin, said, "One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media. I request that the media not spread misinformation. We will get justice. We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information. We want the death penalty for the accused," Jatin said.

The uncle of Himani Narwal also demanded justice. "Whoever the accused is, we want justice. Till the time the identity of the accused is revealed, we will not cremate her. We have had no contact with the police," Ravinder said.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well," the mother of the deceased Congress worker earlier alleged. (ANI)

