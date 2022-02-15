Dispur (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged the people of Assam to use khadi garments as much as possible and make it more popular.

As per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office, he distributed khadi shirts and stoles among the Grade-IV employees of the State Government at a function held at Chief Minister's Conference Hall, Janata Bhawan.

Distributing the khadi garments, he also urged Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board to study the modalities of other States like Gujarat to make khadi more viable and profitable.

Sarma called to make a separate brand of khadi produced in the State like products such as honey.

Notably, the Chief Minister during his tenure as the Finance Minister, announced the program of distribution of khadi garments to government employees in his 2017-18 Budget speech.

During the event, the Chief Minister also said that the remaining Grade-IV employees of the State Government will also be covered in the next phase of the programme.

"Khadi can play a key role in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Happy to fulfil a promise I made in 2017-18 Budget speech as I distributed khadi shirts and endi stoles among Grade-IV staff of State Govt. Remaining Grade-IV staff will be covered in next phase," Sarma tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Urge everyone to use khadi garments as much as possible & popularise it. Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board shall study modalities of other States like Gujarat to make khadi more profitable. Colleague Minister for Handloom, Textile & Sericulture @UGBrahma was also present."

Minister for Handloom, Textile and Sericulture UG Brahama, Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board Dr Kamala Kalita, Chairman of ARTFED Nathuram Bodo, Vice Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board Haren Deuri, Additional Chief Secretary Bijayendra were also present in the programme. (ANI)

