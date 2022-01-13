Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday exuded confidence on tiding over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases perpetrated by the Omicron variant of the virus as the state government has ramped up its health infrastructure and put in place management strategies to deal with any situation.

The chief minister said that the state government is focusing on inoculation and targeting to complete administering the second dose of vaccine to the eligible population by February 10, an official statement said.

Updating the prime minister at a video conference on the state's preparedness to tackle the current situation, Sarma said the health infrastructure created in the state has made the government upbeat about tackling the pandemic.

The chief minister said, “Assam is confident to deal with the third wave caused by Omicron infections. But at the same time, it is taking a cautious approach in strategising its COVID care management to keep the infection at a manageable level.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Rs 670 crore Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP), which helped the state government to ramp up its health infrastructure to deal with the pandemic.

Sarma said since the vaccine is the most potent tool to fight the infection, the Assam government has gone all out in inoculating the eligible people of the state.

Assam has so far covered 95 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71 per cent with the second dose, he said.

The state is also administering the precaution dose (booster dose) to frontline workers and senior citizens, along with conducting the inoculation drive for teenagers in the age bracket of 15-18 years.

The statement said out of the active COVID-19 cases in the state, only seven per cent of patients required hospitalisation till Wednesday.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Principal to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Health, Anurag Goel, NHM Mission Director Lakshamanan S, and others were present during the video conference, it added.

The state's COVID-19 tally has increased to 6,38,288 with the detection of 3,238 new cases and three fatalities on Thursday, and the day's positivity rate is 7.87 per cent, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

The active caseload in the state is currently 13,785, while the number of cured patients so far is 6,16,964 with the overall recovery rate at 96.66 per cent.

While the number of new cases on Thursday decreased marginally by 36 compared to the previous day, the active caseload rose by 1,993.

