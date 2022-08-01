Guwahati, Aug 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stressed that no compromise will be made in the quality of government work by contractors.

He also emphasised on ensuring that benefits of all government schemes percolate to all deserving people, an official statement said.

Chairing a review meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs), Sarma emphasised on the use of technology and modern mechanisms such as direct benefit transfers (DBT), Aadhaar-seeding, etc, in dispersal of benefits to intended beneficiaries.

On Jal Jeevan Mission, he instructed the senior officials and the DCs to have zero tolerance on quality of work by concerned contractors and the reviewing personnel.

He asked them to look into the factors inhibiting the scheme from extending its full intended benefits and sort them out at the earliest.

The chief minister asked the concerned officials as well as DCs to ensure rollout of Aadhaar-seeded Prime Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana within a time-bound manner, so that the intended beneficiaries are not deprived of the scheme.

Sarma also discussed schemes such as Prime Minister's Awaas Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, Aadhaar enrolment in tea gardens, etc, in the meeting.

Speaking on the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the chief minister issued directives to the DCs to ensure maximum participation of people in their respective districts.

Sarma asked the DCs to go on a massive publicity campaign, highlighting the relaxation of flag code, among others, in the run-up to the platinum jubilee celebrations of India's Independence.

He also asked the DCs to ensure the coming Independence Day is celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion of 75 years of the nation's freedom.

