Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi on Friday lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka for withdrawing criminal cases in connection with the Hubbali police station rioting case, where attempts were made to set the police station on fire. He further accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and said that the Hindu community won't stand it.

"This is a part of appeasement politics. Who recommended the withdrawal of the case against those who set the Police Station on fire? Congress people did that. Last year, petrol bombs were hurled at the Ganesh procession in Nagamangala, Mandya. Recommendations were made to withdraw the case," CT Ravi told ANI.

The former Karnataka Minister claimed that the withdrawal of criminal cases by the Siddaramaiah government has encouraged communal forces, which eventually led to the recent stone pelting incident in Maddur.

"Due to this, some communal forces think that this is their own government and they will be saved. Due to this mindset, there was stone pelting in Maddur this time. How did they get emboldened? Due to the appeasement politics by Congress. How long will the Hindu community tolerate it? They will not stand it," Ravi added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara today informed that an FIR has also been filed against BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

"After CT Ravi, an FIR has also been filed against MLA Yatnal (Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal). From the beginning, we have been saying not to politicise this issue. Police action will be taken against whoever acts against the law. Be it a Muslim or a Hindu, if stones are pelted, the Police will act. This should be left to the police. But BJP leaders went there and made provocative speeches -- this is not right. They spoke in a frenzy and used words that should not have been used. What have they achieved by doing this? All this is being done by the BJP only for political purposes," Parameshwara told reporters.

As tension gripped Karnataka's Maddur following a stone pelting incident, the police registered an FIR against CT Ravi for delivering a "provocative speech" during a Ganpati immersion program.

According to officials, Ravi delivered an inflammatory speech on Wednesday during a Ganapati immersion program in Maddur. The police allege that the speech was provocative and capable of inciting hatred between communities.

The suo motu case was filed by Maddur Police based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Manjunath. The complaint states that while addressing participants of the procession through a microphone, Ravi made remarks targeting the Muslim community.

According to the complaint, Ravi allegedly said: "When they are only 5 per cent, they are already showing their true colours. If they become 50 per cent, will our children and grandchildren even be able to survive? They will break society. Some conspirators, for the sake of votes, are trying to divide Hindu society. Muslims shout 'Pakistan Zindabad,' they plant bombs, they are called ISI. When Muslims threw petrol bombs at the Ram Mandir, they should have been taught a lesson back then. Today, this situation would not have arisen. You people who have come from outside, we are the ones living here. Don't try to challenge us. We will break your shoulders. We will take your heads too. We know how to break shoulders. The Hindu community has the strength to bury stone-pelters inside the very stones they throw."

Tensions escalated in Karnataka's Maddur on September 8, which was followed by a stone pelting incident. (ANI)

