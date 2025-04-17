Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Thursday criticised Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad violence and said that she is not able to protect the people of her state, and then she blames others for it.

Speaking to ANI, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, "Mamata Banerjee is the CM of West Bengal, and Hindus are being massacred in her protection. As a CM, she is not able to protect the people of her state, and then she blames others for it, which is unfortunate. She has failed completely... If there is anyone responsible for such a state of West Bengal, then it is Mamata Banerjee."

Also Read | Patan Road Accident: 6 Killed As Autorickshaw Collides With Bus on Sami-Radhanpur Highway in Gujarat.

Sao further blamed Mamata Banerjee for the unfortunate state of West Bengal.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government To Implement NEP 2020 With Hindi As Compulsory 3rd Language in Classes 1 to 5 From 2025-26.

The West Bengal Police said more than 250 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Addressing the gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Mamata said that she would ask the Secretary to file a report on it.

"I will ask the Chief Secretary to get a report on it. The families of those who lost their lives in the violence will get Rs 10 lakh each. We don't see the religious identity of the victims but their pain. Those who lost their houses will get Banglar Bari (a house scheme funded entirely by her government). For those whose shops were damaged, the Chief Secretary will take estimates and get the work done for them," CM Mamata said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)