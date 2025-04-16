Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the Hindus in West Bengal are being crushed between two sides, rising Muslim fundamentalism and the "anti-Hindu rule" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Recently, unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

Taking to social media, X, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, "The Hindus of West Bengal, once known as the 'Bhadralok' of the country, are being crushed between two sides. On one side is the challenge of Muslim fundamentalism and Bangladeshi infiltration and on the other side is the autocratic rule of Mamata Didi which is absolutely anti-Hindu."

"Earlier the leftists played the game of appeasement for the vote bank and welcomed the infiltrators like sons-in-law, now Didi has taken that appeasement to the extreme, one step ahead. This vote bank politics has not only spoiled the social equations but has also taken Bengal's 'demographic change' to dangerous levels. This 'ultra-rapid population change' under Didi's tutelage has ruined the state's resources, security system, and social fabric," the post reads.

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of pursuing extreme appeasement politics, warning that it is causing deep and irreversible damage to the state's social and cultural fabric.

"The situation is such that Bengal, which was once the 'land of saints and ardent nationalists', has been in the news for the last several decades not for cultural harmony, but for communal tension and violence. Illegal infiltration from across the border and open political protection given to fundamentalists, these two factors are hollowing out West Bengal from within," the post further reads.

He said that illegal infiltration and vote bank politics have led to a dangerous change in Bengal's population, which is now affecting the state's safety, resources, and social harmony. (ANI)

