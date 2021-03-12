Pune, Mar 12 (PTI) A local court granted ad-interim anticipatory bail to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote after he was booked in a case for allegedly promoting enmity between groups through his remarks.

A case was registered against Ekbote, a prime accused in the Koregaon Bhima caste violence case, for making objectionable remarks about the construction of a religious centre of another community in Kondhwa.

Additional Sessions Judge G P Agarwal granted bail to Ekbote on Friday observing there was a delay in registering an FIR and that "the applicant (Ekbote) has only brought to the notice of the fact about the construction of Haj House under the name of a civil and cultural centre on the land which is in the possession of Pune Municipal Corporation".

The order said custodial interrogation was not necessary as the applicant was ready to cooperate with the investigative machinery in the case.

