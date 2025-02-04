New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale applauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech and said that his speech was a good one and did justice to every section.

Further he added that the work the PM did in the last ten years had given results in Haryana and Maharashtra.

"He spoke very well on Constitution...His speech was a really good one, one which did justice to every section..." Athawale said speaking to ANI.

"The work that PM has done in the past 10 years has given results in Haryana and Maharashtra. Our NDA government has worked for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBC and the General category..." he stated.

PM Modi in his speech in the Lok Sabha today referred to BJP's victory in the Haryana polls and to the sweep of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra polls.

"We have been working continuously by keeping the future of youth in mind. But there are a few parties that are deceiving the youth. They promise allowances at the time of elections but do not fulfill those promises. These parties are 'aapda' on the future of youth. In Haryana, the country has seen how we work. We promised jobs and as soon as the government was formed, youth got jobs. As a result of what we do, we registered a grand victory in Haryana for the third time. In Maharashtra too, we had historic results and we did this with the blessings of people," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about the development initiatives of the BJP-led government and efforts to improve the lives of the poor.

"Till now the poor have been given four crore houses.Those who have lived difficult lives only understand that what is the value of getting a house...The women in the past suffered a lot due to the lack of a toilet system...Those who have these facilities cannot understand the problems of those who are suffering...We have given more than 12 crore toilets," he said.

Several members participated in the debate on the motion of thanks that started on Monday. (ANI)

