India News | 'Historic Achievements of 12 Years': BJP's Arun Singh Hails PM Modi's Leadership

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh on Tuesday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the last twelve years have been marked by "historic achievements" and "revolutionary" changes that surpassed work done in the decades following independence.

Speaking to the media regarding a nationwide exhibition showcasing the government's journey, Singh said, "This exhibition is being showcased across the country, showcasing the last twelve years of Prime Minister Modi's leadership, a period marked by historic achievements and remarkable work."

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The BJP leader emphasised that the central government's initiatives have fundamentally transformed the lives of the common man.

"In every sector, people have received facilities that are truly revolutionary. That is why I say that the poor and the farmers are at the very heart of the schemes launched by the PM Modi-led government. This exhibition, organised nationwide, highlights these historic achievements of the past twelve years," Singh added.

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Taking a sharp dig at the INDIA bloc meeting held in the national capital yesterday, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the opposition is operating without a vision for the country.

"The opposition lacks any real agenda. I urge them to look at the work accomplished under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last twelve years," Singh remarked.

He further challenged the opposition to acknowledge the scale of development since the BJP-led government took office in 2014. "If they do, they will realise the magnitude of the transformation that has occurred since 2014, changes that were not achieved in the decades following independence," he said.

Today, BJP National President Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition on the completion of 12 years of the NDA Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that the past 12 years of the government have been dedicated to trust, development, and public welfare. The Prime Minister noted that with the blessings of 140 crore countrymen and the spirit of Nation First, no stone has been left unturned in empowering the youth, women, and farmer brothers and sisters.

Modi observed that it is the result of relentless efforts that today the country has gained a new identity across the world, from infrastructure to the digital revolution. To realise the resolution of a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister affirmed that the government will continue to move forward on this path of service, good governance, and prosperity.

The Prime Minister posted on X: "The past 12 years of our government have been dedicated to trust, development, and public welfare. With the blessings of 1.4 billion fellow citizens and the spirit of nation first, we have spared no effort in empowering our youth, women, and our farmer brothers and sisters. It is the result of these tireless efforts that today, from infrastructure to the digital revolution, the country has gained a new identity on the global stage. To realise the resolve of a developed India, we will continue to move forward relentlessly on this path of service, good governance, and prosperity. #12YearsOfSeva". (ANI)

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