Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said that the 10-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a time of historic progress in India.

India played a leading role in the fields of defence, health, science, and space, he added.

"This happened for the first time in the history of India when at the time of an epidemic, India made two vaccines and gave them to all the Indians for free and while fulfilling the responsibility of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it served humanity by giving them to other countries of the world as well," Jairam Thakur said.

Jairam Thakur said that earlier it used to take decades for the vaccine for epidemics to reach India, today India is the first to make the vaccine and send it to other countries as well, this is Narendra Modi's India. Which is writing the development story of progress with the spirit of self-reliance as well as world welfare.

Himachal Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that the country's economy was the tenth largest economy in the world, but in just ten years of tenure, it overtook other big economies and came down to the fifth position. This work was not so easy but Narendra Modi is known for difficult work. This time the Prime Minister has set a more difficult target, which is to include India among the three largest economies of the world. Every Indian has full confidence that this target will also be achieved.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a bigger target, which is to make India a developed nation. When India celebrates its hundredth year of independence, India will be fulfilling its global responsibilities as a developed nation. The people of the country have come together in this campaign of Narendra Modi and are moving forward together step by step. At present every Indian is working to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," said the former Chief Minister.

Jairam Thakur said that in the last 10 years, India has become self-reliant in every field.

"Historic progress has been made in fields ranging from medicine to science. Chandrayaan has joined the selected countries of the world by landing Chandrayaan on the south pole of the Moon and now preparations are underway to measure the sky with Gaganyaan. Today we export goods to foreign countries. The world also saw the diplomatic ability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the war and bring back Indians safely from the active war zones of the world," said Himachal LoP Thakur. (ANI)

