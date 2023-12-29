New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Terming the historic peace agreement with the ULFA as a moment of socio-economic optimism for Assam, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the development.

"Peace with ULFA reaffirms 'Modi Ki Guarantee' for a resurgent, peaceful and vibrant Assam," hailed Sonowal on Friday.

A peace dialogue between the central government and a faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) which has been on for over a decade now comes to a close after the signing of today's agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The tripartite agreement was signed between pro-talks faction of ULFA, the Union government as well as the Assam government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Today is a historic day for the people of Assam. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this historic agreement with the ULFA has been signed, ushering in a new beginning for the people of Assam. This is the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' when decades-old insurgency has come to a halt, powering socio-economic optimism in Assam."

"I take this opportunity to congratulate Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his untiring effort to steer this peace process to reach its logical conclusion, ensuring the culminating of a historic incident on a positive note," he added.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ensured that permanent peace is maintained and sustained as Assam moves ahead towards a new age of peace and prosperity," he said further.

Adding further, Sonowal said, "PM Modi's conscious effort is to take the region to an unprecedented platform of development and progress. Not only does this bring closure to an age-old issue, but this provides an opportunity for our society to explore avenues to become active members of nation-building."

"Driven by the philosophy of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', India under the inspiring leadership of PM Modi is surging ahead confidently towards a new age of economic growth, social equality consolidating our march towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047," Sonowal added. (ANI)

