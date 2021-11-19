New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): It's a historic victory for the country and struggle of the Congress, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Thursday said following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on the repeal of farm laws.

"The central government has withdrawn the Amendment Act, which has put a stop to the country's struggle of getting three dark agricultural laws back. This is a historic victory for the country and the struggle of the Congress," said Shivakumar.

"The three agriculture laws amended by the central government were fatal to the APMC market. There was no legal protection for the support price. The private sector's access to agriculture in the country and other factors, including contract farming were buried in the fate of farmers," he added.

Shivakumar also said, "The central government will now have to get out of its dictatorial mindset and stop making unilateral decisions. I urge the government at the moment to have a dialogue with everyone for the benefit of the country and the country. "

Slamming the Centre for passing the three farms laws, the Congress leader said, "More than 600 farmers have sacrificed their lives in this struggle and the central government is now kneeling before farmers. The rest of the country was against it. British then oppressed the peasantry and set foot in the country, BJP had made the same mistake today."

"Every farmer who participated in the struggle worked as a soldier in defence of the country. This is a victory for democracy against the dictatorial attitude," he added.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repeal of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

