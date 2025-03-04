New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Amid a row over Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday questioned the relevance of resurrecting past conflicts in the face of today's pressing challenges like poverty, hunger, and economic disparity.

Speaking to ANI, Jha emphasized the need to prioritize discussions on contemporary issues rather than delving into the pages of history.

"I am disappointed that the issues from the pages of history are being raised today because we all don't have the capacity to face today's challenges... How far back will we go in such conflicts, till the Vedic period? Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, how far back will you go? There are no discussions on poverty, starvation, income disparity," Manoj Jha said.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

This led to criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The police registered a case against Azmi at Wagle Estate Police Station under BNS sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2), following the complaint from Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske.

Speaking to the media, Mhaske asserted that Abu Azmi has "no right to stay in India."

Calling Abu Azmi's reported remarks about Aurangzeb "wrong and unacceptable," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that he should be charged with "treason."

After the uproar over his remarks, Abu Azmi defended his remarks regarding Aurangzeb, saying that the Mughal emperor also destroyed Mosques along with temples.

Refuting the claims that Aurangzeb was 'anti-Hindu', Azmi stated that the emperor had 34 per cent of Hindus in his administration and many of his advisors were Hindus. He further added that there was no need to give a communal angle to the issue.

"If Aurangzeb had destroyed temples, he also destroyed mosques. Had he been against Hindus, 34 per cent of Hindus would not have been with him (in his administration), and his advisors would not have been Hindus. It is true that India was a golden sparrow during his rule. There is no need to give Hindu-Muslim angles to it," Azmi told ANI.

The SP MLA further said that the struggle for power and property carried out by kings in the past "was not religious". Azmi maintained that he hasn't made any remarks against "Hindu brothers". (ANI)

