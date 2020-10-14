Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) A 31-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district, a Mumbai police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Atish Sakharkar, has 43 cases, including burglary and rape, pending against him, he said.

The accused was also involved in at least five house break-ins in suburban Vile Parle in which Rs 19 lakh and 82 tolas of gold had been stolen, the official said.

His modus operandi is to cut grill of windows to enter houses, he said.

The accused was on Tuesday booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including theft, the official said.

