Nagpur, Oct 16 (PTI) A robbery accused was allegedly killed by two of his close friends in Kalamna area of Nagpur city on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Chetan Thakur (20), resident of Panjra area.

He was allegedly attacked near Pratibha Celebration Lawns by Dipesh Pache and Sahil Shah alias Khan with a sharp-edged weapon and crowbar, said an official of Kalamna police station.

Both the assailants were later arrested, he added.

Chetan Thakur and Dipesh Pache were facing several criminal cases and recently arrested for robbery, he said.

Pache was released on bail a month ago while Thakur got bail last week. Thakur then allegedly thrashed Pache and Shah for not helping him get bail early, the official said.

He picked up a quarrel with the duo on Saturday again in front of a paan shop which led to the killing, the official added. Further probe is on.

