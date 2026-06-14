India News | HLL Launches AMRIT Plus Premium Pharmacy Chain Along with Speciality HINDLABS, Home Healthcare Services

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 14 (ANI): HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, today announces the launch of AMRIT Plus, a premium pharmacy chain offering a comprehensive range of medicines, medical devices, wellness products, nutritional supplements, personal care solutions and lifestyle healthcare products.

The initiative was launched by HLL Chairperson and Managing Director Dr. Anitha Thampi at a function held in Goa.

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An offshoot of HLL's widely trusted AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) network, AMRIT Plus has been designed to deliver a premium healthcare retail experience while retaining the core values of affordability, quality and accessibility associated with the AMRIT brand.

Dr. Anitha Thampi also inaugurated Speciality HINDLABS, an advanced diagnostics initiative offering specialised services including genomics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and molecular diagnostics, and HLL Home Healthcare Services, which provides comprehensive in-home healthcare support including skilled nursing care, post-operative care, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, elderly care, chronic disease management, diagnostics and teleconsultation support.

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During the occasion, HLL announced that its HINDLABS Reference Laboratory at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, has received CAP Accreditation, one of the world's most respected and globally recognised quality assurance standards in laboratory medicine.

HLL also announced its partnership with the Government of Odisha for the establishment and operation of the Trauma Care Centre at Panikoili in Jajpur district. The facility will be developed as a comprehensive trauma and emergency care centre with plans for phased expansion.

HLL Director (Marketing) Ajit N, Director (Finance) P Remesh and Director (Technical & Operations) Benny Joseph were present during the occasion. (ANI)

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