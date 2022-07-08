New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and said he was India's "valued friend".

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started an election campaign speech at Nara in Japan. He was declared dead after he was admitted to a hospital.

"Pained to learn about the assassination of the former PM of Japan and India's valued friend, Mr Shinzo Abe. His efforts in strengthening the India-Japan relationship will always be held fondly in our memories. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & the people of Japan," Shah tweeted.

