New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condoled the death of Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and said he was a very able and hardworking officer.

Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19-related complications on Saturday.

"Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary, was a very able and hardworking officer. His untimely demise is very saddening. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted. PTI ACB

