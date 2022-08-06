New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged that after restrictions of speech on opposition parties in Parliament, the government is now seeking to decide on what clothes they should wear.

The criticism came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress for wearing black clothes as a mark of their protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, saying their protest in black clothes was a message against Ram temple and price rise was only an excuse.

Congress spokesperson and Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the government wants to divert the attention of people from real issues which the Congress was raising.

"Since Parliament began, the BJP is introducing new restrictions on opposition parties- from deciding what we speak to suspending 24 MPs. Now Home Minister wants to decide the colour of our clothes and the day of protest. Indian democracy will not bow down before Shahenshah Modi," Gogoi said on Twitter.

"Home Minister Amit Shah should say what his Government doing to reduce price rise and unemployment. Shahenshah's government are blind to the problems of the poor and middle class but they can see the colour of our clothes," he also said.

Shah had linked the Congress leaders' protest in black clothes on Friday to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on that day in 2020.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament house complex, Shah said everybody has seen protests by Congress leaders in regular clothes, but they especially chose black clothes for Friday's agitation as Modi had peacefully resolved an over 550-year dispute involving the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and performed its 'shilanyas' (ground breaking ceremony) on August 5.

