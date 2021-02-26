Indore, Feb 26 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the state government and the Election Commission to hold civic and panchayat bodies elections at the earliest.

As the state government as well as the Election Commission had reached consensus on the issue, the process should be expedited, the Indore bench of the HC said in an order on Thursday.

The order copy became available on Friday.

A division bench of Justices Sujay Paul and Shailendra Shukla disposed of petitions filed by former corporator from Surat Bharat Parakh and Tolaram Gamad from Dhar district.

The petitioners claimed that the delay in holding elections was a violation of Constitutional provisions.

These elections are pending for over a year.

"It is agreed that these writ petitions may be disposed of by directing the respondents to expedite the process of election of municipal bodies and Panchayats...and hold the elections as early as possible," the HC said.

The replies of the State Election Commission and State Government indicated that they had agreed on readiness to hold elections, the court noted.

