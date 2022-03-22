Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declares a public holiday on March 23, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday declared a holiday in the state for tomorrow (March 23), on the death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Mann, in the Vidhan Sabha, said that the holiday will allow the people of Punjab to be able to visit Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh to pay homage.

A resolution to install a statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar in the Punjab Assembly has also been passed today.

Notably, on March 16, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in a grand ceremony organized in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of the legendary freedom fighter.

Mann, in a video message, released earlier had invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear 'basanti (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.

Basanti colour signifies revolution and the spirit of sacrifice and is identified with Bhagat Singh. It also aligns with welcoming the Spring season. (ANI)

