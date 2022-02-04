New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate in Delhi has been switched on again after being turned off on February 3 due to 'extreme weather conditions'.

Top sources in the Culture Ministry said there is no question of politics over switching off the statue as it was done due to extreme weather conditions as per international standard practice and was switched on again at the midnight yesterday.

The hologram statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 to mark Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister also said that the grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is being installed in digital form near India Gate and soon this hologram statue will be replaced by a big granite statue. (ANI)

