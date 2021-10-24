New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A home guard official was fired at when he tried to stop some people from slaughtering a cow here early on Sunday, police said.

Around 4 am, some passers-by informed the picket staff of Patparganj Industrial Area police station in east Delhi regarding cow slaughtering in the area, they said.

Immediately, picket staff -- head constable Naveen Kumar and home guard Joginder -- reached the spot and tried to stop them, however, they resisted and tried to flee in a car, a senior police officer said.

They were intercepted there, but then they hit police's bike due to which both the HC and the HG fell off.

The accused fired at them and the home guard got hit by a gunshot.

He received superficial wounds, but is out of danger, officials said.

A case has been registered at Madhu Vihar police station and few suspects have been identified. Raids are being conducted to apprehend them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

