Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI): In a joint initiative by various food bloggers and a home kitchen, a Hyderabad-based home kitchen named Sri Inti Bhojanam (meaning home food) has been, during the lockdown, distributing free home-cooked food to food delivery executives working during the lockdown in Hyderabad.

The idea flashed when a food blogger named Ravi Tej from Hyderabad witnessed the problems being faced by the food delivery executives. He said to ANI that they are facing a lot of problems feeding themselves during the lockdown times as they would work from morning 6 AM till late nights.

"These delivery executives only eat before starting from their homes and after reaching their homes at nights, after their duty is done for the day. In between, due to the lockdown, they would not find any food to eat and even though they find food at some restaurants from where they pick up the order, it would be too costly for them," Ravi Tej told ANI.

Ravi further said that there are many kitchens out there that try to feed the poor and needy people during the lockdown. "But these food delivery executives who are risking their lives during a serious COVID-19 pandemic and are making sure, that the food that has been ordered, is delivered on time during the lockdown are unable to feed themselves", he said.

Wanting to do something for them, is when he tied up with a Home Kitchen here in Hyderabad to offer free food to these delivery executives.

Speaking to ANI, Sri Krishna, the founder of Home Kitchen 'Sri Inti Bhojanam' said that they have been able to offer free food packets to around 60 to 80 food delivery executives on daily basis. "We serve them with home cooked food packets. The food contains several dishes that are mostly made of rice."

This joint initiative taken up has been receiving a lot of praises from several people and many have tried come forward to become a part of this initiation by donating for the cause but Sri Krishna said that they are not accepting any donations from anyone and are serving these food delivery executives from their own pockets.

Telangana government has imposed a lockdown in state till June 19 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana logged 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,982 discharges and 15 deaths today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)