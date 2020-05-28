India News | Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks to All CMs, Seeks Their Views on Extension of Lockdown

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers on Thursday, and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said.

The telephonic conversations of the home minister came just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Also Read | Highest Spike of 1,024 COVID-19 Cases Takes Total to Over 16,000 in Delhi, Death Toll Climbs to 316.

The nationwide curbs was first announced on March 25 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and has been extended thrice.

"The home minister spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extending the lockdown beyond May 31," a home ministry official said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Speaks to CMs on COVID-19 Lockdown: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)