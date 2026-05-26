India News | Home Minister Amit Shah to Review Ahmedabad Development and Border Security in Gujarat Visit

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Gujarat on May 28 to review urban development projects and international border security in Ahmedabad.

During his visit to Ahmedabad, Shah is expected to chair a meeting at the Circuit House, where senior officials will brief him on the progress of various development works underway in the city. The review is likely to focus on infrastructure projects, traffic management and urban amenities.

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The Home Minister may also hold a meeting with the recently appointed BJP office bearers.

On May 29, Shah is scheduled to visit Bhuj, where he will review the border security situation, including a visit to Haraminala, a strategically sensitive area located close to the international border and is considered to be of utmost importance in terms of security, as it is close to the international border.

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He is also expected to hold meetings with security agencies deployed along the border to review existing security arrangements and discuss the overall situation with senior officials. the home minister will keep a special focus on both development and security issues during his visit to Gujarat.

The Home Minister is also scheduled to visit the Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at Sanchu on May 26, located along the India-Pakistan border. During the visit, he will interact with BSF personnel deployed in the region, gaining first-hand insights into operational challenges and ground realities faced by troops stationed in harsh and remote conditions.

In addition to engaging with security personnel, Shah will also inaugurate a series of welfare initiatives aimed at improving the living and working conditions of the forces. These initiatives are part of a broader effort by the government to boost morale and ensure the well-being of personnel serving in demanding environments.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will chair a high-level review meeting in Bikaner to assess the overall security situation in the border districts. The meeting is expected to bring together senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, representatives of the Rajasthan government, top BSF officers, and administrative and police heads from five bordering districts.

Discussions are likely to focus on coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and measures to counter cross-border threats. (ANI)

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